Short Interest in The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY) Rises By 90.6%

The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 252,400 shares, a growth of 90.6% from the January 15th total of 132,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 483,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

The9 Stock Performance

Shares of NCTY traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.03. The stock had a trading volume of 304,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,895. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.97 and a 200 day moving average of $1.02. The9 has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $4.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The9

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in The9 by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 587,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 21,321 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in The9 by 75.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 172,491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 74,348 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in The9 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in The9 by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 8,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of The9 by 10,524.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,997 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 33,677 shares in the last quarter. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About The9

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on The9 in a research note on Sunday, January 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

The9 Ltd. is engaged in the operation of online games. It operates through Greater China and Other Areas geographical segments. The firm is transitioning to cryptocurrencies mining business. The company was founded by Jun Zhu on December 22, 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

