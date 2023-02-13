Short Interest in TOD’S S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TDPAY) Grows By 75.0%

TOD’S S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TDPAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 75.0% from the January 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

TOD’S Price Performance

OTCMKTS:TDPAY remained flat at $3.97 on Monday. TOD’S has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $4.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.29.

About TOD’S

(Get Rating)

TOD’S SpA is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of shoes, leather goods and accessories, and apparel. It operates through the following geographical segments: Italy, Europe, Americas, Greater China, and Rest of the World. The firm’s products include hand-crafted shoes, sportswear, casual wear, and leather shoes.

