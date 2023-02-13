Short Interest in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Expands By 15.7%

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 513,400 shares, an increase of 15.7% from the January 15th total of 443,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.5 days.

TriCo Bancshares Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBK traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $51.08. The company had a trading volume of 55,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,790. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. TriCo Bancshares has a one year low of $37.41 and a one year high of $58.62.

TriCo Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.50%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,936,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,042,000 after purchasing an additional 247,826 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth $5,823,000. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth $837,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth $1,602,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth $389,000. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

TCBK has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of TriCo Bancshares to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Stephens cut their target price on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of TriCo Bancshares to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.40.

TriCo Bancshares is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers personal and business accounts, personal and business loans and credit, and personal and business services. The company was founded on October 13, 1981 and is headquartered in Chico, CA.

