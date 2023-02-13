Short Interest in TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFF) Grows By 23.3%

TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,535,600 shares, an increase of 23.3% from the January 15th total of 5,299,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,844.5 days.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on TUI from GBX 140 ($1.70) to GBX 152 ($1.85) in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th.

OTCMKTS:TUIFF remained flat at $2.11 during trading hours on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.89 and its 200 day moving average is $1.69. TUI has a twelve month low of $1.21 and a twelve month high of $3.58.

TUI AG engages in the provision of tour, hotel and resort and cruise services. It operates through the following segments: Hotel & Resorts, Cruises, and TUI Musement. The Hotel & Resort segments comprises all Group-owned hotels and hotel shareholdings of TUI Group. The Cruises segment consists of the joint venture TUI Cruises, its subsidiary Hapag-Lloyd Cruises as well as the British cruise business Marella Cruises.

