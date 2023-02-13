Short Interest in Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:UROY) Drops By 27.1%

Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:UROY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 758,600 shares, a decline of 27.1% from the January 15th total of 1,040,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 741,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Uranium Royalty

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UROY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Uranium Royalty by 150.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 11,767 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Uranium Royalty in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Uranium Royalty in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Uranium Royalty during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Uranium Royalty by 56.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 65,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 23,859 shares in the last quarter. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uranium Royalty Stock Performance

NASDAQ UROY traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.60. 380,615 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 651,669. The company has a market capitalization of $259.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.00 and a beta of 1.90. Uranium Royalty has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $5.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.56.

About Uranium Royalty

Uranium Royalty ( NASDAQ:UROY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 14th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Uranium Royalty will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uranium Royalty Corp. operates as a pure-play uranium royalty company. It acquires, accumulates, and manages a portfolio of geographically diversified uranium interests. The company has royalty interests in the McArthur River, Cigar Lake / Waterbury Lake, Roughrider, Russell Lake, Russell Lake south, and Dawn Lake projects in Saskatchewan, Canada; Anderson and Workman Creek projects in Arizona; Lance and Reno Creek projects in Wyoming; Church Rock and Roca Honda projects in New Mexico; Dewey-Burdock project in South Dakota; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Langer Heinrich project in Namibia; and Michelin project in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

