Short Interest in Vaccitech plc (NASDAQ:VACC) Increases By 43.5%

Vaccitech plc (NASDAQ:VACC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, a growth of 43.5% from the January 15th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vaccitech

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vaccitech stock. Alphabet Inc. bought a new stake in Vaccitech plc (NASDAQ:VACC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,513,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,844,000. Alphabet Inc. owned approximately 4.06% of Vaccitech as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 27.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Vaccitech alerts:

Vaccitech Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of VACC traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $2.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,055. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.12. Vaccitech has a fifty-two week low of $2.02 and a fifty-two week high of $10.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Vaccitech ( NASDAQ:VACC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.54. The business had revenue of $6.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vaccitech will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Vaccitech in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Vaccitech Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vaccitech plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel T cell immunotherapeutics and vaccines for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and cancers. The company's therapeutic programs include VTP-300, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B infection; VTP-200 that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of human papilloma virus infection; VTP-850, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of prostate cancer; and VTP-600 that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vaccitech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaccitech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.