Short Interest in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Drops By 36.0%

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 418,300 shares, a decline of 36.0% from the January 15th total of 653,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 186,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on WABC. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Westamerica Bancorporation

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WABC. Clifford Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation in the second quarter worth $8,394,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation in the fourth quarter worth $7,452,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 79.1% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 268,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,061,000 after purchasing an additional 118,782 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation in the second quarter worth $5,772,000. Finally, Jacobs Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation in the fourth quarter worth $5,553,000. Institutional investors own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

Westamerica Bancorporation Stock Performance

Westamerica Bancorporation Announces Dividend

WABC stock opened at $56.47 on Monday. Westamerica Bancorporation has a one year low of $52.04 and a one year high of $63.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.09%.

Westamerica Bancorporation Company Profile

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company. It provides range of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central California. It offers loans and lines of credit, online services, mobile banking, checking, savings, credit cards, cash management, overdraft services, merchant services, professional banking, bank owned property, preventing business loans, payroll services, and trust services.

