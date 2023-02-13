Siacoin Price Tops $0.0037 on Major Exchanges (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. One Siacoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Siacoin has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. Siacoin has a market capitalization of $198.65 million and $12.98 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,630.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.41 or 0.00413369 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00015695 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.39 or 0.00094286 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $154.98 or 0.00716499 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.81 or 0.00567779 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004619 BTC.

Siacoin Coin Profile

Siacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 53,317,012,991 coins. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Siacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sia is an actively developed decentralized storage platform. Users all over the world contribute disk storage from their computers to form a decentralized network.Anybody with siacoins can rent storage from hosts on Sia. This is accomplish via “smart” storage contracts stored on the Sia blockchain. The smart contract provides a payment to the host only after the host has kept the file for a given amount of time. If the host loses the file, the host does not get paid.The distrubuted nature of the Sia network enables many optimizations in latency, throughput, reliability, and security. The decentralized nature of the Sia network enables anyone with storage to get paid, lowering the barrier to entry and reducing the overall price of cloud storage.The Sia cryptocurrency is live! You can rent storage using siacoins and hosts providing storage to the network receive compensation in the form of siacoins. The storage platform itself is still in beta, and only uploads that are 500mb or less in size are supported by the wallet.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

