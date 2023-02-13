Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Siebert Financial from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.

SIEB opened at $1.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $58.39 million, a P/E ratio of 90.30 and a beta of 0.05. Siebert Financial has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $2.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.62.

Siebert Financial ( NASDAQ:SIEB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Siebert Financial had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $14.34 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Siebert Financial stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,413 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.43% of Siebert Financial worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Siebert Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which provides brokerage and financial advisory services. It conducts the following lines of business through its wholly-owned subsidiaries: Retail Brokerage Business, Investment Advisory Services, Insurance Services, Robo-Advisory Technology Development, and Prime Brokerage Services.

