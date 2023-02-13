Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) Short Interest Update

Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,350,000 shares, a growth of 16.4% from the January 15th total of 1,160,000 shares. Approximately 15.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 192,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on SIEN. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sientra in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Sientra to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Sientra from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sientra presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sientra

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Sientra by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,768,538 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,366,000 after acquiring an additional 74,896 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sientra by 13.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,106,395 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,896,000 after purchasing an additional 364,180 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Sientra by 182.3% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 2,297,726 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,842 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its position in Sientra by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 2,190,990 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after buying an additional 187,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Sientra by 253.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,989,323 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after buying an additional 1,426,343 shares during the period. 29.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sientra Stock Performance

Shares of SIEN traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.64. 86,881 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236,716. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.34. Sientra has a 1-year low of $1.49 and a 1-year high of $33.10.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($2.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.30) by ($0.10). Sientra had a negative net margin of 76.47% and a negative return on equity of 381.27%. The firm had revenue of $22.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.80 million. Equities research analysts predict that Sientra will post -8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sientra Company Profile

Sientra, Inc operates as a medical aesthetics company, which engages in developing and commercializing plastic surgery implantable devices. It operates through two reportable segments: Breast Products and miraDry. The Breast Products segment focuses on sales of its breast implants, tissue expanders and scar management products under the brands Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan and BIOCORNEUM.

