SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU) Shares Gap Down to $4.50

SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.50, but opened at $4.40. SIGNA Sports United shares last traded at $4.43, with a volume of 3,416 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SSU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded SIGNA Sports United from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup assumed coverage on SIGNA Sports United in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.20 price target on the stock.

SIGNA Sports United Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.47.

Institutional Trading of SIGNA Sports United

About SIGNA Sports United

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SSU. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SIGNA Sports United during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of SIGNA Sports United by 195.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 72,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 48,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of SIGNA Sports United by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 577,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after acquiring an additional 3,292 shares in the last quarter. 11.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SIGNA Sports United N.V. operates online sports web shops in the European Union, Switzerland, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Its product categories include bike, tennis/racket sports, outdoor, and team sports and athleisure. The company is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

