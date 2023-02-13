SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU) Shares Gap Down to $4.50

SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.50, but opened at $4.40. SIGNA Sports United shares last traded at $4.43, with a volume of 3,416 shares changing hands.
SSU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded SIGNA Sports United from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup assumed coverage on SIGNA Sports United in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.20 price target on the stock.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.47.
SIGNA Sports United N.V. operates online sports web shops in the European Union, Switzerland, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Its product categories include bike, tennis/racket sports, outdoor, and team sports and athleisure. The company is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.
