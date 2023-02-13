Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) Short Interest Update

Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a decrease of 24.0% from the January 15th total of 12,900 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Silicom from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silicom

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SILC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Silicom by 401.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silicom in the third quarter worth $51,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Silicom by 2,226.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Silicom by 331.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silicom in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. 54.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silicom Trading Up 1.7 %

About Silicom

Shares of SILC stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $39.66. 15,387 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,982. Silicom has a 1 year low of $31.30 and a 1 year high of $50.00. The firm has a market cap of $263.74 million, a PE ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.35.

Silicom Ltd. engages in the provision of networking and data infrastructure solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. Its products include server adapters, smart cards, bypass switches and intelligent bypass switches. The company was founded by Avi Eizenman, Yehuda Zisapel, and Zohar Zisapel in 1987 and is headquartered in Kfar Saba, Israel.

