Silicon Valley Capital Partners Has $41.49 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Silicon Valley Capital Partners reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 717,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,396 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 9.0% of Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $41,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oarsman Capital Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $3,054,000. Madison Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $226,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,693,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,911,000 after purchasing an additional 96,771 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVW traded up $0.54 during trading on Monday, hitting $62.94. The company had a trading volume of 255,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,033,354. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $55.30 and a one year high of $78.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.28 and its 200-day moving average is $62.03.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

