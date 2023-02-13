Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKBW) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKBW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decrease of 32.3% from the January 15th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SPKBW traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.04. 8,379 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,105. Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average of $0.04.

