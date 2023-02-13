Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) is Long Path Partners LP’s 9th Largest Position

Long Path Partners LP boosted its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 521,477 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,413 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group accounts for 4.6% of Long Path Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Long Path Partners LP owned 3.59% of Silvercrest Asset Management Group worth $8,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAMG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 140.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 4.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,318 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the first quarter valued at $186,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 184.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,474 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 9,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 161,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after acquiring an additional 5,167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Silvercrest Asset Management Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Price Performance

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Profile

Shares of SAMG opened at $19.55 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.22. The stock has a market cap of $279.57 million, a PE ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.81. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.82 and a 12 month high of $22.68.

(Get Rating)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group, Inc operates as a wealth management firm. The firm provides traditional and alternative investment advisory and family office services to wealthy families and select institutional investors. It also offers portfolio, equity, and fixed income management and outsourced investment services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercrest Asset Management Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercrest Asset Management Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.