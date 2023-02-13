Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) Shares Acquired by Long Path Partners LP

Long Path Partners LP grew its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Rating) by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 521,477 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 115,413 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group comprises 4.6% of Long Path Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Long Path Partners LP owned 3.59% of Silvercrest Asset Management Group worth $8,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SAMG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 140.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 2,221.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,321 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,559 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. 49.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Stock Performance

Silvercrest Asset Management Group stock opened at $19.55 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.22. The company has a market capitalization of $279.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.81. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.82 and a fifty-two week high of $22.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Profile

Separately, StockNews.com raised Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group, Inc operates as a wealth management firm. The firm provides traditional and alternative investment advisory and family office services to wealthy families and select institutional investors. It also offers portfolio, equity, and fixed income management and outsourced investment services.

