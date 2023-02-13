SKALE Network Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $221.47 Million (SKL)

SKALE Network (SKL) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 13th. One SKALE Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0530 or 0.00000245 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SKALE Network has traded up 40.9% against the U.S. dollar. SKALE Network has a market capitalization of $221.47 million and $41.56 million worth of SKALE Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002332 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 39.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.55 or 0.00422725 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,064.48 or 0.28003407 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000159 BTC.

SKALE Network Token Profile

SKALE Network was first traded on August 17th, 2020. SKALE Network’s total supply is 5,447,166,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,178,186,004 tokens. SKALE Network’s official message board is skale.space/blog/?utm_medium=website&utm_source=coinmarketcap&utm_campaign=skalepage. The official website for SKALE Network is skale.space/?utm_medium=website&utm_source=coinmarketcap&utm_campaign=skalepage. The Reddit community for SKALE Network is https://reddit.com/r/skalenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SKALE Network’s official Twitter account is @skalenetwork.

Buying and Selling SKALE Network

According to CryptoCompare, “SKALE Network is an open source Web3 platform intended to bring speed and configurability to blockchain. SKALE Network is the project by N.O.D.E. Foundation – the Lichtenstein Foundation that aims to advance development of Web3 technologies and make decentralized web more user friendly and accessible for developers, validators, and end users.N.O.D.E. Foundation partners with SKALE Labs, and other top entities and investors around the world to facilitate development of SKALE Network.SKALE Labs is the core team involved in creating the technology specs, creating the code, and growing use and awareness of the network. SKALE Labs is headquartered in San Francisco, California.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SKALE Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SKALE Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SKALE Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

