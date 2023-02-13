Skba Capital Management LLC Acquires 200 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Skba Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $4,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,047,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,880,777,000 after buying an additional 161,559 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,713,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $510,612,000 after purchasing an additional 450,466 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,135,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $352,110,000 after purchasing an additional 70,908 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 2,207,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $344,578,000 after purchasing an additional 21,180 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,201,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $187,586,000 after purchasing an additional 278,124 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PKG opened at $139.92 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $134.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.49. Packaging Co. of America has a 1 year low of $110.56 and a 1 year high of $168.50. The company has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.02.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.11. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 26.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 45.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PKG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $104.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $123.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Packaging Co. of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.33.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

Recommended Stories

