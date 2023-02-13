Skba Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Skba Capital Management LLC reduced its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,735 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises about 2.4% of Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $11,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 426.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,652,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,768,579 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1,706.1% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,051,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,658,000 after buying an additional 2,882,655 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,815,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 22.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,616,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,377,000 after buying an additional 1,198,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in AbbVie by 754.0% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,210,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,033 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Price Performance

AbbVie stock opened at $151.82 on Monday. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.09 and a 1 year high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $156.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.87. The company has a market cap of $268.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.61.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 158.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total value of $6,924,952.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,837 shares in the company, valued at $2,261,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ABBV. Societe Generale cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. SVB Securities raised AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on AbbVie from $182.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.00.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.