Skba Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Skba Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 1,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,442,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.95% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land Stock Up 2.5 %

Texas Pacific Land stock opened at $1,923.78 on Monday. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 52 week low of $986.01 and a 52 week high of $2,739.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,219.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,112.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a PE ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.86.

Texas Pacific Land Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

