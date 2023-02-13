Skba Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Skba Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,750 shares during the period. Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $5,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PH. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 69.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter worth $687,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 270.8% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,849,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,794,892,000 after acquiring an additional 190,889 shares during the period. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on PH. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $311.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $361.46.

Insider Transactions at Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

In other news, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 430 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.70, for a total transaction of $151,231.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,311.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 430 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.70, for a total transaction of $151,231.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,311.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,550 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.55, for a total value of $537,152.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,997. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 24,356 shares of company stock valued at $8,271,992 in the last 90 days. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $348.88 on Monday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $230.44 and a one year high of $357.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $307.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $290.07. The company has a market cap of $44.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.55.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 28.23% and a net margin of 7.33%. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.96%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.