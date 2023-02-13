Skba Capital Management LLC Has $10.97 Million Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Skba Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 86,810 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 860 shares during the quarter. Darden Restaurants comprises about 2.3% of Skba Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $10,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DRI. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,572,849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $209,110,000 after buying an additional 394,786 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,373,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,911,012,000 after buying an additional 362,658 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,608,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 106.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 479,073 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $60,516,000 after buying an additional 247,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,512,345 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $201,066,000 after buying an additional 240,195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

DRI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.76.

NYSE:DRI opened at $147.02 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $110.96 and a one year high of $152.08. The company has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.23.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The restaurant operator reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 42.51%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were given a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.76%.

In other news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total value of $283,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,755,069.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total value of $283,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,755,069.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard L. Renninger sold 5,000 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total transaction of $739,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,310,240.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,229 shares of company stock worth $1,358,200. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

