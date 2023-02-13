Skba Capital Management LLC Has $325,000 Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Skba Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 18,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 12,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 14,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WY shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.86.

Shares of NYSE WY opened at $33.70 on Monday. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $27.36 and a 52 week high of $42.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $24.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.47.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 18.46%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.46%.

In other news, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 1,800 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $64,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 567,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,425,716. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

