Skba Capital Management LLC Has $325,000 Stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Skba Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.86.

In related news, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $64,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 567,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,425,716. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WY opened at $33.70 on Monday. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $27.36 and a 12-month high of $42.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.21 and its 200 day moving average is $32.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $24.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.47.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 18.46%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Weyerhaeuser’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 28.46%.

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

