Skba Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Skba Capital Management LLC grew its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $6,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CME Group by 11.4% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in CME Group during the first quarter worth about $1,709,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in CME Group by 5.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in CME Group during the first quarter worth about $281,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in CME Group by 9.5% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 25,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CME shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of CME Group from $192.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of CME Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $161.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of CME Group from $226.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.42.

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $184.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.54 and a 52 week high of $251.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $174.93 and its 200 day moving average is $181.28. The company has a market cap of $66.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.40.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 53.61% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 54.13%.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

