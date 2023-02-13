Skba Capital Management LLC Purchases 217,000 Shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Skba Capital Management LLC increased its position in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) by 165.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 347,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 217,000 shares during the quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC owned about 0.22% of Radian Group worth $6,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Radian Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in Radian Group by 35.1% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 451,410 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,870,000 after purchasing an additional 117,360 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Radian Group by 121.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 88,228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 48,353 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Radian Group by 17.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,612,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,335,000 after purchasing an additional 382,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Radian Group by 134.2% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 35,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 20,399 shares during the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RDN. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Thursday. Barclays downgraded shares of Radian Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Radian Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Radian Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded shares of Radian Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $22.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.71.

In other news, EVP Brien Mcmahon sold 32,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $640,204.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,506. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Radian Group stock opened at $21.92 on Monday. Radian Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.83 and a 1 year high of $24.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.96 and its 200 day moving average is $20.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.17.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.18. Radian Group had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 62.39%. The business had revenue of $314.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Radian Group’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

