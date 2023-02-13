Skba Capital Management LLC Sells 100 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Skba Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $7,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 127.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. 69.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CVX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Chevron from $197.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC lifted their price objective on Chevron to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Mizuho downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Chevron from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.10.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $171.20 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $175.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.83. The company has a market capitalization of $331.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $130.52 and a 52 week high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($0.07). Chevron had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 23.77%. The business had revenue of $56.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 15.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.07%.

Chevron declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 25th that allows the company to buyback $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Chevron news, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total value of $485,564.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,220.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,343,220.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,390. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total value of $485,564.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,220.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 190,838 shares of company stock worth $34,043,238. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

