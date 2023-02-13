Skba Capital Management LLC Sells 200 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Skba Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,595 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APTV. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,839 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 127.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,798 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 6,057 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Aptiv by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,395 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Aptiv by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Aptiv Trading Down 2.8 %

NYSE APTV opened at $112.80 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.96. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $77.96 and a 12 month high of $147.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.85, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 2.04.

Insider Transactions at Aptiv

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 11.29%. Aptiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total transaction of $635,441.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 559,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,317,655.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APTV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Aptiv from $126.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.65.

Aptiv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aptiv Plc is an global technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the design and manufacture vehicle components. It operates through the Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience segments. The Signal and Power Solutions segment includes complete electrical architecture and component products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.