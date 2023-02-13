Skba Capital Management LLC Sells 21,700 Shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Skba Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 265,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,700 shares during the period. Equinor ASA makes up 1.9% of Skba Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $8,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EQNR. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 1,877.8% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Motco acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 178.4% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. 5.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DNB Markets raised Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Equinor ASA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Nordea Equity Research raised Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Equinor ASA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $318.63.

Equinor ASA Stock Down 1.5 %

Equinor ASA Cuts Dividend

Shares of Equinor ASA stock opened at $32.53 on Monday. Equinor ASA has a 1 year low of $28.46 and a 1 year high of $42.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.51%.

Equinor ASA Profile

(Get Rating)

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, Renewables, and and Other.

Featured Articles

