Skba Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Skba Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 316,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,269 shares during the period. VICI Properties comprises about 2.0% of Skba Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $9,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the third quarter worth $2,295,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 120.9% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the second quarter worth $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the first quarter worth $47,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VICI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James cut shares of VICI Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.77.

VICI Properties Trading Up 1.2 %

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

VICI Properties stock opened at $34.88 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.59 billion, a PE ratio of 32.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.95. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.42 and a 12-month high of $35.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 145.80%.

VICI Properties Profile

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

