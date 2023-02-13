Skba Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Skba Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 139,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,927 shares during the period. Realty Income comprises 1.7% of Skba Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $8,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 2.0% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

O has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James cut Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Realty Income Price Performance

Realty Income Announces Dividend

O opened at $66.81 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.34 and a 200 day moving average of $65.15. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $55.50 and a 52-week high of $75.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $41.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.48, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.80.

The company also recently announced a jan 23 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.2485 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 278.50%.

Realty Income Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Articles

