Smiths Group (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Smiths Group (OTCMKTS:SMGZY – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Smiths Group from GBX 1,730 ($20.80) to GBX 1,860 ($22.36) in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Smiths Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,650 ($19.83) price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th.

Smiths Group Stock Performance

Shares of Smiths Group stock opened at $21.08 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.73. Smiths Group has a 1 year low of $15.88 and a 1 year high of $21.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

About Smiths Group

Smiths Group Plc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of control systems and instruments for industrial applications. It operates through the following business segments: John Crane, Smiths Medical, Smiths Detection, Smiths Interconnect, and Flex-Tek. The John Crane segment produces mechanical seals, engineered bearings, power transmission couplings, seal support, and filtration systems.

