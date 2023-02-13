Smooth Love Potion (SLP) Price Reaches $0.0028 on Major Exchanges

Smooth Love Potion (SLP) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 13th. In the last seven days, Smooth Love Potion has traded down 10.3% against the US dollar. One Smooth Love Potion token can now be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. Smooth Love Potion has a market capitalization of $120.96 million and approximately $12.45 million worth of Smooth Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Smooth Love Potion Profile

Smooth Love Potion was first traded on July 9th, 2020. Smooth Love Potion’s total supply is 42,490,812,431 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,490,763,082 tokens. Smooth Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Smooth Love Potion’s official website is axieinfinity.com. The Reddit community for Smooth Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. The official message board for Smooth Love Potion is medium.com/@axieinfinity.

Smooth Love Potion Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Smooth Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in VietnamSmooth Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.Smooth Love Potion was previously named Small Love Potion.Discord”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smooth Love Potion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smooth Love Potion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Smooth Love Potion using one of the exchanges listed above.

