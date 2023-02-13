Smurfit Kappa Group (LON:SKG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Citigroup

Smurfit Kappa Group (LON:SKG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup in a report issued on Saturday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 5,000 ($60.10) price target on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 54.16% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Smurfit Kappa Group to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 3,430 ($41.23) to GBX 3,400 ($40.87) in a report on Friday.

Smurfit Kappa Group Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of LON:SKG opened at GBX 3,243.36 ($38.99) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £8.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,026.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.46, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Smurfit Kappa Group has a 1 year low of GBX 2,415 ($29.03) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,113 ($49.44). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,260.60 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,024.38.

Smurfit Kappa Group Company Profile

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates through two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, e-commerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products; composite cardboard tubes, bags, and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

