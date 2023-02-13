Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) Short Interest Up 42.8% in January

Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 259,200 shares, an increase of 42.8% from the January 15th total of 181,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 104,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Soligenix

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Soligenix stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX – Get Rating) by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Soligenix worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.17% of the company’s stock.

Soligenix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SNGX traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.80. 29,023 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,162. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.67, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. Soligenix has a fifty-two week low of $5.11 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00.

Soligenix Company Profile

Soligenix ( NASDAQ:SNGX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. Soligenix had a negative return on equity of 261.52% and a negative net margin of 1,650.62%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Soligenix will post -5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Soligenix, Inc is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products to treat rare diseases. It operates through the Specialized BioTherapeutics and Public Health Solutions segments. The Specialized BioTherapeutics segment focuses on the development of a novel photodynamic therapy (SGX301) utilizing topical synthetic hypericin activated with safe visible fluorescent light for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma.

