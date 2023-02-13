Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) Hits New 1-Year High at $60.29

Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $60.29 and last traded at $59.95, with a volume of 125222 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.42.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have recently commented on SAH. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sonic Automotive from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Sonic Automotive from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.67.
Sonic Automotive Stock Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sonic Automotive
Sonic Automotive Company Profile
Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as a automotive retailer. Its services include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint and repair services and arrangement of extended service contracts, financing, insurance, vehicle protection products and other aftermarket products for automotive customers.
See Also
