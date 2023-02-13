Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) Short Interest Up 19.9% in January

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 63,300 shares, a growth of 19.9% from the January 15th total of 52,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMBC. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,457 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 1.4% in the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 25,020 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $203,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 10.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 154,055 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,695,000 after acquiring an additional 14,345 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Southern Missouri Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $509,000. 51.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southern Missouri Bancorp alerts:

Southern Missouri Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ SMBC traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $48.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,844. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a 12 month low of $41.79 and a 12 month high of $56.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $443.04 million, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.92.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Southern Missouri Bancorp Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.72%.

(Get Rating)

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc is as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The firm focuses on attracting retail deposits from the general public and using such deposits along with wholesale funding from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Des Moines (“”FHLB””), and, to a lesser extent, brokered deposits, to invest in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans, mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate, commercial non-mortgage business loans, and consumer loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Missouri Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Missouri Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.