SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK) Holdings Increased by Missouri Trust & Investment Co

Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 110,248 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF makes up 1.7% of Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF were worth $2,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. KLK Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,583,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $730,000. BTS Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 24.9% during the third quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 5,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 75.4% during the third quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 70,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 30,482 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.72. 1,426,018 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,999,970. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.69 and a 200 day moving average of $24.55. SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.47 and a fifty-two week high of $26.56.

