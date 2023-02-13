Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) PT Raised to $50.00 at Barclays

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Barclays from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 44.59% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered shares of Spirit AeroSystems to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.83.

Spirit AeroSystems Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SPR opened at $34.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of -6.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 38.14 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.16, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.87. Spirit AeroSystems has a 1 year low of $21.14 and a 1 year high of $53.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems ( NYSE:SPR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The aerospace company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($1.15). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 155.39% and a negative net margin of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.84) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 6,821.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,591,729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $134,538,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525,393 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,572,808 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $122,156,000 after buying an additional 1,712,240 shares during the last quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,347,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 116.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,675,348 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $78,388,000 after buying an additional 1,442,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 860.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 762,521 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,571,000 after acquiring an additional 683,095 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment designs and manufactures forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections which related to floor beams, nacelles, struts and pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats and wing structures.

