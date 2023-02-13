Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Shares Up 7.4% Following Analyst Upgrade

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 7.4% during trading on Monday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $42.00 to $50.00. The stock traded as high as $37.19 and last traded at $37.13. 1,103,624 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 2,415,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.58.

SPR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $39.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Spirit AeroSystems from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered shares of Spirit AeroSystems to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spirit AeroSystems

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPR. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 184.2% during the third quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 57.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,169 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spirit AeroSystems Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 38.14 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.16.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The aerospace company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($1.15). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 155.39% and a negative net margin of 10.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.84) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment designs and manufactures forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections which related to floor beams, nacelles, struts and pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats and wing structures.

