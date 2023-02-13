Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Shares Gap Down to $60.93

Feb 13th, 2023

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPTGet Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $60.93, but opened at $59.46. Sprout Social shares last traded at $59.87, with a volume of 65,434 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sprout Social from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays cut their price target on Sprout Social from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Sprout Social from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Sprout Social from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Sprout Social from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.11.

Sprout Social Trading Up 0.9 %

The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.24 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total transaction of $30,930.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,173,757.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 37,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $2,448,876.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 31,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,105,638.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total value of $30,930.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,069 shares in the company, valued at $8,173,757.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 90,619 shares of company stock valued at $5,712,204. 13.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sprout Social

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,957,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,124,000 after buying an additional 33,580 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Sprout Social by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,960,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,693,000 after acquiring an additional 181,300 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Sprout Social by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,827,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,459,000 after acquiring an additional 41,061 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Sprout Social by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,509,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,217,000 after acquiring an additional 9,319 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Sprout Social by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,262,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,592,000 after acquiring an additional 198,355 shares during the period. 86.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

