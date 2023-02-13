Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Shares Gap Down to $60.93

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $60.93, but opened at $59.46. Sprout Social shares last traded at $59.87, with a volume of 65,434 shares traded.
SPT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sprout Social from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays cut their price target on Sprout Social from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Sprout Social from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Sprout Social from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Sprout Social from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.11.
Sprout Social Trading Up 0.9 %
The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.24 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.80.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,957,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,124,000 after buying an additional 33,580 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Sprout Social by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,960,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,693,000 after acquiring an additional 181,300 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Sprout Social by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,827,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,459,000 after acquiring an additional 41,061 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Sprout Social by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,509,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,217,000 after acquiring an additional 9,319 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Sprout Social by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,262,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,592,000 after acquiring an additional 198,355 shares during the period. 86.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.
