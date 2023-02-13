SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) PT Lowered to C$33.00

SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 75.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th.

TSE SSRM traded down C$0.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$18.83. 303,074 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,242. SSR Mining has a 52 week low of C$17.01 and a 52 week high of C$31.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 5.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$21.90 and a 200 day moving average price of C$20.16. The stock has a market cap of C$3.89 billion and a PE ratio of 13.45.

In other SSR Mining news, Director Rod Antal sold 15,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.68, for a total value of C$357,822.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 668,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$15,172,262.28.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

