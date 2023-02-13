Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Short Interest Update

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,980,000 shares, a decline of 25.6% from the January 15th total of 14,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,660,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $109.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.69.

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $421,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,172,953. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $421,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,172,953. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total transaction of $723,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,411,044.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,280 shares of company stock valued at $2,663,595. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 590 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 2,649 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,996 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,394 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SBUX stock traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $108.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,153,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,706,366. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.78 and a 200 day moving average of $94.38. The stock has a market cap of $124.72 billion, a PE ratio of 37.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.92. Starbucks has a 12-month low of $68.39 and a 12-month high of $110.83.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Starbucks will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.87%.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

