Starpharma Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SPHRY) Short Interest Update

Starpharma Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SPHRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the January 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Starpharma stock remained flat at $3.87 during trading hours on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.07. Starpharma has a 52-week low of $3.11 and a 52-week high of $7.66. The company has a quick ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Starpharma Company Profile

Starpharma Holdings Ltd. engages in the research and development of dendrimer products for pharmaceutical, life science and other applications. The firm’s programs include: VivaGel portfolio, Drug delivery and Agrochemicals, which develops a number of products internally and others via commercial partnerships.

