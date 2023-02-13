Steem Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $8.07 Million (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. In the last seven days, Steem has traded down 6% against the US dollar. One Steem coin can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000966 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Steem has a total market cap of $89.20 million and approximately $8.07 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,629.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000376 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $89.37 or 0.00413199 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00015702 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.38 or 0.00094240 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.30 or 0.00718013 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.67 or 0.00567125 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000838 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000043 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004614 BTC.
Steem (STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 426,868,717 coins. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Steem is steem.com. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog.
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
