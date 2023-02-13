StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) Declares $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th.

StepStone Group has a payout ratio of 40.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect StepStone Group to earn $1.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.6%.

StepStone Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STEP traded down $0.64 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.96. The stock had a trading volume of 437,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,211. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of -355.38, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.44. StepStone Group has a 12 month low of $22.39 and a 12 month high of $36.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

StepStone Group ( NASDAQ:STEP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The firm had revenue of $148.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.15 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that StepStone Group will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas Keck sold 76,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.74, for a total value of $2,346,537.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 428,803 shares in the company, valued at $13,181,404.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other StepStone Group news, Director Thomas Keck sold 76,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.74, for a total value of $2,346,537.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 428,803 shares in the company, valued at $13,181,404.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder James Lim sold 1,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $53,974.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,895,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,893,415.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 118,675 shares of company stock valued at $3,619,009. 20.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On StepStone Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STEP. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,744,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,675,000 after buying an additional 939,445 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of StepStone Group by 9.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,437,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,545,000 after acquiring an additional 460,189 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 6.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,921,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,573,000 after acquiring an additional 189,267 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 51.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 261,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,635,000 after acquiring an additional 88,500 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of StepStone Group by 17.4% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 559,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,489,000 after purchasing an additional 82,813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on StepStone Group from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on StepStone Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on StepStone Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.40.

About StepStone Group

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

Featured Stories

