StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) Stock Price Down 5.4%

StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Rating) fell 5.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $27.81 and last traded at $27.99. 69,870 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 267,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STEP. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on StepStone Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on StepStone Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on StepStone Group from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.40.

Get StepStone Group alerts:

StepStone Group Stock Down 4.0 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.03.

Insider Activity

StepStone Group ( NASDAQ:STEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The firm had revenue of $148.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.15 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that StepStone Group Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO David Y. Park sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total value of $82,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $746,129.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO David Y. Park sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total transaction of $82,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $746,129.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Keck sold 76,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.74, for a total value of $2,346,537.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 428,803 shares in the company, valued at $13,181,404.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 118,675 shares of company stock valued at $3,619,009. Company insiders own 20.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of StepStone Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in StepStone Group by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,255,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,626,000 after acquiring an additional 441,767 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in StepStone Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,081,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,772,000 after purchasing an additional 55,342 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in StepStone Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in StepStone Group by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its position in StepStone Group by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 17,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

StepStone Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for StepStone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StepStone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.