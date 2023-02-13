Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 259,300 shares, a drop of 43.1% from the January 15th total of 455,900 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 24,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.7 days.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp to $6.75 in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Sterling Bancorp by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 8,199 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Sterling Bancorp by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,884 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Sterling Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Sterling Bancorp by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 425,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,021,000 after acquiring an additional 8,671 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Sterling Bancorp by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 676,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,806,000 after acquiring an additional 17,531 shares during the period. 25.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBT traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $6.21. The company had a trading volume of 10,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,766. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.14. Sterling Bancorp has a 1 year low of $5.61 and a 1 year high of $7.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.63 and a beta of 0.72.

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.

