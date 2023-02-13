Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A) PT Raised to C$7.50

Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A – Get Rating) had its target price upped by CIBC from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

RAY.A has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Stingray Group from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Stingray Group from C$8.50 to C$6.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Stingray Group Stock Performance

TSE RAY.A opened at C$5.41 on Thursday. Stingray Group has a 1 year low of C$4.10 and a 1 year high of C$7.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.71, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of C$376.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.10 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.27.

About Stingray Group

Stingray Group Inc provides business-to-business multi-platform music, and in-store music and video solutions to businesses and individuals worldwide. The company offers Stingray Music, which delivers music products and services on television (TV), Web, and mobile; Stingray Lite TV, a TV channel for pop music videos; Stingray iConcerts, a TV channel and an on-demand video service; Stingray Brava, a TV channel that provides operas and ballets, classical music performances, and local content; Stingray DJAZZ, a TV channel that features jazz concerts, films, portraits, and documentaries; Stingray Ambiance 4K, an ultra-high definition channel; and Stingray Karaoke that offers videos over the Internet and TV for TV service providers, as well as directly to consumers.

