StockNews.com Downgrades Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) to Sell

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday.

APO has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.91.

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE APO traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $71.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,394,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,385,045. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Apollo Global Management has a 1-year low of $45.62 and a 1-year high of $74.63.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Apollo Global Management

In other news, insider John J. Suydam sold 33,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $2,333,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 328,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,027,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider John J. Suydam sold 33,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $2,333,310.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 328,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,027,340. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.88, for a total transaction of $1,297,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 431,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,994,811.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 86,667 shares of company stock valued at $6,030,958. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APO. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 174.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,989 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the first quarter worth approximately $1,112,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the first quarter worth approximately $457,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the first quarter worth approximately $511,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc provides asset management services. It offers its clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

